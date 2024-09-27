media release: September 27 – November 15, Main Gallery, Memorial Union 2nd Floor, 800 Langdon St, Madison, WI

Reception: Friday, September 27, 5:30-7pm

“My artistic journey initially stemmed from exploring the various diasporas inherent in my Mexican American identity, rooted in the experiences of my immigrant parents. This exploration naturally expanded beyond my personal narrative to include the realities of many who systematically go unheard and unseen: the nation’s farm workers. Working primarily in linocut, my bold graphics are inspired by the Mexican tradition of relief block printing, which has historically been used as a vehicle for artistic, social, and political expression.”

Christie Tirado is exhibiting over 20 prints, created during her residency at La Ceiba Gráfica along with new works made here in Wisconsin and the Yakima Valley, exploring the intersection of art, heritage, and societal narratives.

The exhibit was organized by the WUD Art Committee