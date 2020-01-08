press release: Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through March, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community.

Enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series. Each reading will end with a half-hour open mic:

7 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020: Christina Clancy, Council for Wisconsin Writers Kay W. Levin Award for Short Nonfiction. Clancy lives with her very tall husband, John, in Madison in a 104-year-old Prairie Style home. Her debut novel, “The Second Home,” will be published in June 2020 by St. Martin’s Press. The novel reflects her obsession with old houses, family, Cape Cod and summer vacation. She holds a PhD in creative writing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a specialty in eco-criticism and suburban literature, and taught creative writing at Beloit College.