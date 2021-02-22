ONLINE: Christine DeSmet, Gregory Renz

media release: Join Kismet Books for a talk with local authors Christine DeSmet and Gregory Renz!

Christine is the author of the Fudge Shop Mystery Series set in Door County, Wisconsin, and the Mischief in Moonstone Series set in northern Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Superior. She's also a screenwriter and teaches both screenwriting and novel writing at UW-Madison where she's a distinguished faculty associate.

Greg Renz served the citizens of Milwaukee for twenty-eight years as a firefighter. He was involved in a dramatic rescue of two boys from their burning basement bedroom. For this rescue, he received a series of awards, including induction into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006. Greg has always been an avid reader and thought, maybe, he could craft a compelling novel if he could learn how to get these stories on the page. After only ten years of creative writing courses with the University of Wisconsin Continuing Studies program and countless workshops and conferences later, Greg typed The End to his highly acclaimed debut novel, BENEATH THE FLAMES, which has won The Gold Medal in The Readers’ Favorite International Book Awards along with a Midwest Book Award, Best Book Award, and Public Safety Writers Association Award.