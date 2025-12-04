media release: Gather with us at Upper House for an evening conversation leading toward hope—an often-unexpected tone when discussing racial justice, a subject that has left many in a state of despair.

Be among the first to hear excerpts from local author, professor, and speaker Christine Jeske’s new book Racial Justice for the Long Haul: How White Christian Advocates Persevere (and Why).

Together we’ll explore accounts of believers relating across differences, reckon with moments when racial justice efforts falter, and consider postures of grace and practices of perseverance.

By the end of the evening, we hope to have wrestled with the question, “Dare we even to hope?”—not a trite or naïve hope, but a hope that is sustainable, weathered, and wild.

“My intention is that you too will find a hope that is weathered and wild. A hope that grows in the composted remains of suffering and produces the nourishing fruit of love.” —Jeske

The evening will begin with a light reception at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning in an interview format between Christine and SLBF team member Rebecca Cooks at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Christine Jeske is an associate professor of anthropology at Wheaton College (PhD, University of Wisconsin–Madison; MBA, Eastern University) with expertise in helping people live good and just lives in a multicultural world. She writes and speaks widely on topics of race, work, vocation, faith, and the good life. Her publications include Racial Justice for the Long Haul (IVP Academic, 2025), The Laziness Myth (Cornell, 2020), and numerous other books, chapters, and articles. Before teaching at Wheaton, Dr. Jeske spent a decade in Nicaragua, China, and South Africa working with economic empowerment initiatives. She and her husband have raised chickens, pigs, innumerable weeds, and two wonderful children.