Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt

press release: Presenting the 25th Anniversary concerts of "On A Winter's Night" from veteran singer/songwriters Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, and Cliff Eberhardt. These are among the brightest stars of the singer/songwriter movement for the past three decades. In 1994 Chritine Lavin gathered them together, along with folk and Americana artists to showcase music of the Winter Season on the now classic On A Winter's Night CD, followed by several years of touring collaborations. These artists have released dozens of recordings and toured steadily through the decades, with fond memories of their touring days together. Now in 2019-20, the winter season is again celebrated by these unique and popular performers, back together by popular demand. $35.