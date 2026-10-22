Christine & Trent Sveom

media release: Join us Sunday, November 1, from 10 AM–5 PM to meet Trent and Christine Sveom, our featured artists for the day at Madison Art Market.

This holiday season, Trent and Christine bring their unique perspectives and creativity to Christmas-inspired art.

Drawing inspiration from the imagery, colors, traditions, and familiar moments that make the holidays special, their work offers fresh, personal interpretations of the season, celebrating the spirit of Christmas through art.

Come check out their original artwork and cards, and hear their story.

Find Trent and Christine set up at the back of Madison Art Market at 5944 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719.