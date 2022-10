media release: The New Glarus Christkindli Market will make its second appearance in downtown New Glarus December 2-4, 2022!

This outdoor Christmas market will host decorated mini chalets offering a variety of high quality, locally made and sourced gifts, as well as Christmas decorations and foods. Shop local and support local businesses, while enjoying Christmas lights and music. Horse and sleigh rides, Santa appearances, and live caroling will take place over the weekend.

Market hours are Friday, December 2 from 3pm-7pm; Saturday, December 3 from 10am-7pm; Sunday, December 4 from 10am-6pm.