× Expand courtesy New Glarus Chamber of Commerce A family makes some new friends at a past Christkindli Market in New Glarus. Christkindli Market

media release: Friday: 3pm-7pm; Saturday: 10am-6pm; Sunday: 10am-5pm.

Get ready for a festive holiday experience like no other as the New Glarus Christkindli Market returns for its highly anticipated SIXTH appearance in downtown New Glarus from December 4-6, 2026! This charming, European-inspired Christmas market is a true celebration of the season, where you can immerse yourself in the magic of the holidays.

Stroll through beautifully decorated mini chalets that line the streets, each offering a delightful selection of high-quality, locally made and sourced gifts. Whether you’re searching for unique Christmas decorations, handcrafted goods, or delicious seasonal foods, you’ll find something special at every turn. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop local and support small businesses, all while soaking in the enchanting atmosphere of twinkling Christmas lights and festive holiday music that fills the air.

But the fun doesn’t stop at shopping! Over the course of the weekend, you can enjoy a variety of classic holiday activities that will warm your heart and create lasting memories. Picture yourself taking a cozy horse and sleigh ride through the snowy streets, meeting Santa Claus himself during one of his special appearances, or joining in with live carolers as they fill the night with cheerful holiday tunes.

The New Glarus Christkindli Market is more than just a market—it’s an event that brings the community together, celebrates the spirit of the season, and creates a magical experience for visitors of all ages. Mark your calendars and make sure to join us for this unforgettable weekend of holiday cheer in the heart of New Glarus!