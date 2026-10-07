× Expand christkindlmarketpaoli.com The 2024 Paoli Christkindlmarket commemorative mug.

media release: Immerse yourself in a good ‘old fashioned Christmas in Verona during the 2026 holiday season! Stroll through curated holiday shopping chalets, sip mulled wine, and visit Santa & Mrs. Claus alongside their live reindeer as part of a nostalgic European-inspired celebration.

Each year the Christkindlmarket invites guests to create cherished Yuletide traditions and experience the magic of the season. A portion of ticket sales supports Porchlight of Dane County.

This event is produced by Cherry Blossom Events.

Friday December 11 | 3pm - 7pm

Saturday December 12 | 10am - 7pm

Sunday December 13 | 10am - 6pm

The Christkindlmarket brings together top makers, artists, and small businesses alike

for a highly curated holiday event experience!​​​

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Shopping:

City Tins

Miggy's Bakes

Blue Egg Farmstore

Design with Purpose

Misty Creek Boutique

Duluth Trading Co

Dapper Dog Provisions

Herber Studios​

Forward Pottery

Sunne Boutique

The Tailgate Foodie

Green Goodies

Matthew Perrin Photography

Tabal Chocolate

House of Wren

Heart + Honey Elderberry

Suds and Harvest

Rowe Pottery

Charmed by Teagan​

Poppy Home & Gift

Tradition Children's Market

Salty Provisions

Pink Squirrel Studios

Back Alley Cat Goods

Faith Over Fear Designs

BetterCo.

Bayview Printing Co.

Cloth and Metal Boutique

Rocking Horse Glass

NV Woodshop

Lake Country Growers

Zodica Perfumery​

VomFass​

Black Earth Creek Candle Company

Hiawatha WoodWorks

Ruby Rose Gallery

Bmvs Boutique and more

Mamaheltoils

Joyful Collective

Kathye & Co.

Telsaan Tea

Three Sisters, SSC

Jullys Fashion Design

ZoZo & Co.

Junky Janko

Prairie Junction Farms

Rebex Cutlery

Black Birch

Wildflower Boutique

Printzilla 3D Printing

Rustic Oak Cocktail Mixers

Inspired Alchemy

Anna's Granola

Keto Kocktail

Orostrata

Royal Roost

Baltic Forest WI

Linen & Clove

Just Add Wine

Everyday Nazareth

Jill Scheel Art

Green Gnome Candle LLC

The Grace Within

SJWHandmade

Hop Haus Brewing Company

​​Food Trucks:

Sugarface Donuts

SOHO Food Truck

Toast Food Cart

Las Islas Fillipinas

We Got Soul