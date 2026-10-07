Christkindlmarket
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Century School Park, Verona 309 W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
christkindlmarketpaoli.com
The 2024 Paoli Christkindlmarket commemorative mug.
media release: Immerse yourself in a good ‘old fashioned Christmas in Verona during the 2026 holiday season! Stroll through curated holiday shopping chalets, sip mulled wine, and visit Santa & Mrs. Claus alongside their live reindeer as part of a nostalgic European-inspired celebration.
Each year the Christkindlmarket invites guests to create cherished Yuletide traditions and experience the magic of the season. A portion of ticket sales supports Porchlight of Dane County.
This event is produced by Cherry Blossom Events.
Friday December 11 | 3pm - 7pm
Saturday December 12 | 10am - 7pm
Sunday December 13 | 10am - 6pm
The Christkindlmarket brings together top makers, artists, and small businesses alike
for a highly curated holiday event experience!
Shopping:
Black Earth Creek Candle Company
Food Trucks:
Las Islas Fillipinas