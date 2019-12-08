press release: Enjoy a winter wonderland during Christmas at Marsh Haven on Sunday, December 8. Visit Marsh Haven Nature Center, located at W10145 Highway 49, just three miles east of Waupun for the last event of the 2019 season. The Christmas event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is free admission to the nature center for the day.

Shop for unique, nature-themed and handcrafted gifts from local artists and crafters at the Holiday Nature Arts & Craft Show. Horse-drawn wagon or sleigh rides will be available, along with hiking or snowshoeing through Marsh Haven’s prairie. There will be music, crafts, fishpond, and cookie decorating for kids, an end of season sale in Marsh Haven’s gift shop, and food and hot beverages for sale.

New this year will be the opportunity to visit with Santa from 12 to 3 p.m. There will be an Amazing Animal Ambassador program at 11 a.m. with live animals and a Wild Birds of Prey program at 1 p.m. with live birds.

Marsh Haven will have a family membership gift package that offers a yearlong gift giving experience. Enjoy the beauty of the winter season at Marsh Haven Nature Center where nature is appreciated, conserved, and celebrated. For more information, visit marshhaven.org, call (920) 318-9518 or email director@marshaven.org.