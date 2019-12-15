Christmas at the Silent Movies

press release: Hop aboard a musical time machine and experience the movies like you’ve never seen them before! The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, hailed as “the premier American ragtime ensemble”, will bring tears of laughter to your eyes as you laugh out loud to holiday themed silent films of yesteryear: Buster Keaton in The Frozen North (1922), Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy in Big Business (1929) and the first-ever film adaptations of A Christmas Carol and The Night Before Christmas, all accompanied live with their original historic orchestral scores. Between the films, Director Andrew Greene and Peacherine play the rollicking rhythms of the early 20th century, featuring favorites by Scott Joplin, Irving Berlin, and the creators of America’s first popular music: Ragtime! Featuring an audience singalong of holiday classics, and a trombone parody of the famous Hallelujah Chorus! Fun for the whole family!!

www.peacherineragtime.com

TICKETS: $20