Christmas Bar Crawl

media release: To start the crawl you will need to check in at Red Rock Saloon, 222 W Gorham St., from 4-6 pm. During the check-in, show the staff your ticket QR code (phone is best) and you will receive your lanyard & event badge. YOU MUST Check In during the Check In Time. Your friends are able to check you in with your QR code, just send them a screenshot!

Bars on the crawl (4-9 pm) include: Jay's, Whiskey Jacks Saloon, Luchador Madison, The Double U, Wando's, Chasers 2.0, Danny's Pub

Afterparty 9-11 pm, Red Rock Saloon.