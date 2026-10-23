media release: Tickets: $36

in Leola Hall at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center

Vicki Quade is president of the theatrical production company, Nuns4Fun Entertainment. She’s also one of the creators of the international hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, and has performed regularly on a national tour. Her line of bingo comedies has received rave reviews, including Bible Bingo: An Act of Charity in Two Acts, along with Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night. She added a Halloween show called Holy Ghost Bingo, and a Lenten comedy called Easter

Bunny Bingo. She also has Be My Valentine Bingo! Her latest creation is an interactive game show called, “Are You Smarter Than Your 8 th Grade Nun?,” which has been performed in several cities and featured on the Chicago Archdiocese radio and TV program.

She is also the author of a collection of stories called Close Encounters of a Chicago Kind, published by Eckhartz Press. Obviously, she was raised Catholic. Vicki grew up thinking that the nuns in her school were the product of a dangerous liaison between humans and angels. Later, when four nuns picked her up while she was waiting for a late night bus, she knew they were OK! Big hugs to her three great kids: Michael, David, and Catherine, all products of the Chicago Catholic school system!