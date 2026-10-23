Christmas by the Creek

media release: Join us for a day of holiday shopping, festive fun, and giving back at the 10th Annual Christmas on the Creek Craft & Vendor Fair!

Sunday, December 13, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lodi Elementary School, 101 School Street, Lodi

With 100 vendors, you’ll find plenty of unique handmade crafts, gifts, décor, goodies, and more — perfect for checking everyone off your Christmas shopping list!

Benefiting Occupaws Guide Dogs, helping support their incredible mission of providing guide dogs and changing lives.

FREE admission!

FREE parking!

Concessions available!

Raffle!

100 vendors!

Bring your family and friends, shop local, grab a bite to eat, enter the raffle, and help us make this milestone year extra special while supporting Occupaws Guide Dogs.

We can’t wait to celebrate the season with you at Christmas on the Creek!

Mark your calendars and share this event with your friends!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2470025600411307