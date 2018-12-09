Christmas by the Creek
Lodi Elementary School 101 School St., Lodi, Wisconsin 53555
press release: 3rd Annual Christmas by The Creek Vendor & Craft Fair. This amazing Holiday event and bake sale will take place on Sunday, December 9th from 10 am to 3 pm at Lodi Elementary School located at 101 School Street in Lodi. Support our school and support almost 50 local vendors, crafters and artists! Plus take home a few delicious goodies as well!
