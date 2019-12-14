Christmas Cantata
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie 2420 St. Albert Dr. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: What is a Cantata? a medium-length narrative piece of music for voices with instrumental accompaniment, typically with solos, chorus, and orchestra.
The theme is Christmas Around the World which features songs from many countries.
Appetizers/Sweet Treats 5 pm; Cantata performance 6 pm. Come join us for this special night!
