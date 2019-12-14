Christmas Cantata

Google Calendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie 2420 St. Albert Dr. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: What is a Cantata? a medium-length narrative piece of music for voices with instrumental accompaniment, typically with solos, chorus, and orchestra.

The theme is Christmas Around the World which features songs from many countries.

Appetizers/Sweet Treats 5 pm; Cantata performance 6 pm. Come join us for this special night!

Info

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie 2420 St. Albert Dr. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Music
608-837-3798
Google Calendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Cantata - 2019-12-14 18:00:00