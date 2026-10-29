media release: The Christmas Carol Cocktail Experience is a dark, immersive reimagining of Dickens' timeless ghost story—complete with a Victorian twist and four holiday-themed cocktails

★ ★ The Christmas Carol Cocktail Experience SELLS OUT FAST!! If you do not see the event listed when you click the link, it's sold out.

See the reel: facebook.com/reel/2331585007642065

Follow the event/save the date: facebook.com/events/28864820293172848

Friday: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm (shows end at 11:30pm)

Saturday: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 10pm (shows end at 11:30pm)