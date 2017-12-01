Edgewood College Christmas Concert
Edgewood College-St. Joseph Chapel 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
Celebrate the sounds of the season at the 90th annual Edgewood College Christmas concert. This wonderful tradition, now expanded to two performances, features the Edgewood College choirs and Concert Band
Tickets are $10, and seating is limited for this very popular annual event. Tickets should be purchased online in advance.
All proceeds for these concerts benefit our students through the Edward Walters Music Scholarship Fund.
Info
Edgewood College-St. Joseph Chapel 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Holidays, Music