press release: 1st Annual Christmas Craft Fair & Cookie Walk for OccuPaws. Sunday, December 18th from 10 am to 3 pm at Windsor Elementary School, 4352 Windsor Road in Windsor, Wisconsin. Get your last minute Holiday shopping done from more than 40 local crafters & vendors. Run out of time to bake? Not to worry! We will have a huge cookie walk where you can purchase all your favorite cookies, and pay by the pound, with 100% going directly to OccuPaws. Learn more about our event at - https://www.facebook.com/ events/3263637950631636/