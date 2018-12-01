press release: Businesses will hand out home-made cookies on Saturday, Dec. 1

Businesses in the arts community of Paoli have added a charity cookie crawl to their traditional Christmas in Paoli celebration on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Visitors will be able to buy an official Cookie Crawl bag for $10 and then fill the bag with a free home-made cookie at each participating business in town. The Cookie Crawl will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m., or until all 144 bags have been sold and filled with cookies.

All proceeds after the cost of packaging will go to River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road, Madison. River Food Pantry is Dane county’s busiest food pantry, feeding more than 650 families and sharing 48,000 pounds of food every week.

Visitors may purchase Cookie Crawl bags for $10 each at Paoli Schoolhouse Shops & Café, 6857 Paoli Road, and CLUCK the Chicken Store, 6904 Paoli Road.

Christmas in Paoli also features a visit from Santa Claus from noon to 3 p.m. along with refreshments.