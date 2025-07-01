media release: Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Wisconsin Bearded Brothers Inc's fundraising event. Join us in our Inaugural Christmas Ride in July for our FORWARD365 program!

Through our primary initiative, FORWARD365, we work year-round to raise funds that provide gifts, decorations, and holiday meals for families facing financial hardships. Over the past three years, thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we’ve successfully adopted multiple families, ensuring they experience the joy and warmth of the holidays.

Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Whether you ride on 2 wheels or 4, take the challenge to ride/drive 500 miles within the month of July. All participants that complete the challenge will be entered into a random drawing for prizes!

Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!

*Note: Our donation application, Zeffy, defaults to a 17% tip upon checkout. This is 100% optional above participant/supporter donation and can be changed to zero. This amount does not go to the Wisconsin Bearded Brothers.