Christo Ruppenthal

media release: The “Winter Escape” at Cave of the Mounds is a Hawaiian-themed party designed to bring a burst of tropical warmth to the chilly Midwest winter. Guests are invited to trade their winter coats and adorn their Hawaiian shirts and beach hats as they explore the uniquely lit cave. The Cave will feature ambient lighting, while the sounds of LIVE MUSIC echo through the cave. The event includes entry to the cave, a drink, appetizers, and a souvenir photo. The natural stone formations of the Cave of the Mounds amplify the setting, transporting attendees to an exotic escape amidst the stunning underground scenery.