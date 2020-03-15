Christo Ruppenthal & Guy Fiorentini

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: CHRISTO RUPPENTHAL & GUY FIORENTINI.  Join Madison guitarist Christo Ruppenthal (Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble, Mal-O-Dua, The North Westerns) and Milwaukee guitarist Guy Fiorentini (Milwaukee Hot Club) for an afternoon of Gypsy jazz at Sunday Jazz at Sequoya.  Sequoya Public Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.  2pm.  Free admission.

608-266-6385
