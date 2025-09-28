× Expand courtesy Christopher A. Micklos A close-up of Christopher A. Micklos. Christopher A. Micklos

media release: Madison author and filmmaker Christopher Micklos is on the fall leg of his multi-city TICK TOWN Wisconsin Book Tour. Publisher Castle Bridge Media released Micklos’ best-selling debut pulp horror novel, TICK TOWN, this summer. In it, a rural Wisconsin tourist town becomes the feeding ground for a band of giant, mutant ticks.

“TICK TOWN is really a love letter not only to the old ‘50s and ‘60s sci-fi creature features I’ve always loved…but also to the gonzo pulp horror paperbacks of ‘70s and ‘80s,” Micklos said today. “Genre fans have really responded to the nostalgic fun of the book, and I’m looking forward to meeting more potential readers at bookstores across the state!”

Tour stops will include Studio Moonfall in Kenosha (9/12), Caramel Crisp Bookstore in Oshkosh (9/18), a bonus out-of-state stop at Eat My Words Bookstore in Minneapolis (9/25), Arcadia Books in Spring Green (9/28), Mystery to Me in Madison (10/9), Dotters Books in Eau Claire (10/30), Bound to Happen Books in Stevens Point (11/1), and the Lake Literary Center in Fond du Lac (1/22). Dates for additional stops will be announced as they are scheduled and will be posted at christophermicklos.com/events/ .

During the summer leg of the tour, Micklos visited Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, Caramel Crisp Bookstore in Oshkosh, Ink Cap Books in Stoughton, The Book Store in Appleton, Story Keepers Books in West Allis, and Black Heart Books in Manitowoc.

The Midwest Book Review writes: “Original, deftly crafted, and a fun read from cover to cover, ‘Tick Town’ by Wisconsin author Christopher A. Micklos is the kind of science fiction story they used for making B-movie SciFi flicks of the 1950s starring monsters threatening mankind. Featuring an impressive blending of pulp fiction style imagination, action, horror, and thrills (and with a cover art reminiscent of those old movie posters from the 50s) ‘Tick Town’ is especially and unreservedly recommended…”

TICK TOWN debuted at #1 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases in American Horror and rose as high as #4 on Amazon’s Best Sellers in American Horror; and it has been praised by British Godfather of Gore Shaun Hutson and horror icon Ramsey Campbell.

Shaun Hutson (SLUGS) says: "TICK TOWN is a great throwback to the golden age of pulp horror paperbacks…Books like this don't come along very often so make sure you don't miss it."

Ramsey Campbell (THE HUNGRY MOON) says: “The giant bugs are back with a gruesome vengeance! Lovers of the kind of monstrous plague the Guy N. Smith tradition loosed upon the world should find much to relish in this book.”

Christopher Micklos is a life-long horror junkie, an award-winning filmmaker, and a frequently published writer of horror-themed fiction and non-fiction. He lives in Madison, WI, with his wife, daughter, two frisky ferrets, and a monstrous mini-labradoodle named Ygor.