Christopher A. Micklos

Book launch party for "Tick Town," new novel: Screening of "Them" at 4:30 pm (free with book purchase), book signing 6:15 pm.

More about the book:

Tomahawk Hollow has a huge problem. Slaughtered livestock. Disappearing townsfolk. And something in the woods hungry for blood. When a young reporter and her boss investigate, they discover a band of giant mutant ticks have made the rural Wisconsin tourist town their feeding ground.

Now, with the annual Harvest Moon Jubilee about to begin, Emmaline and Jackson must race to find the queen tick and her nest before a massive clutch of monster eggs hatch…and thousands more terrifying ticks are unleashed into the world!

Bursting with cinematic action, horror, fun, and suspense, TICK TOWN is an old-school, pulse-pounding pulp horror adventure. If you like classic creature feature horror fiction like JAWS and NIGHT OF THE CRABS or b-movie monster mayhem like THEM! and STARSHIP TROOPERS, you’ll love TICK TOWN!