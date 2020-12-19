ONLINE: Christopher Allen

press release: Cafe CODA is excited to invite Christopher Allen, to perform a night of solo classical guitar, playing works from South American composers; Villa-Lobos, Piazzolla, Pernambuco, Carlevaro, Araujo, and Quinton.

After graduating from UW-Madison (DMA-‘12) in classical guitar performance, Christopher Allen helped form the Madison Classical Guitar Society (501c3), has competed in international competitions, performed solo and chamber concerts, and is currently on the faculty of Madison College, Monroe Street Arts Center, and Farleys House of Pianos. Most recently, he was awarded 2nd place in the Hong Kong IFA International Online music competition (2020).

Support live music, donations are graciously accepted via www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Thank you so much for your support!