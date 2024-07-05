Christopher Dammann Sextet

BlueStem Jazz.

Chicago bassist and composer Christopher Dammann brings togetherScott Clark from Richmond, Virginia and local Chicago stalwarts, EdwardWilkerson, Jon Irabagon, James Davis and Mabel Kwan, in his new sextet.The night will feature original compositions inspired by Christopher’s love ofthe great Sunny Murray and Scott’s unique voice as a drummer.Scott Clark - drumsEdward Wilkerson - saxophonesChristopher Dammann - bassJon Irabagon - saxophonesJames Davis - trumpetMabel Kwan - piano