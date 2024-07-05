Christopher Dammann Sextet

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

BlueStem Jazz.

media release: Scott Clark - drums Edward Wilkerson - saxophones Christopher Dammann - bass Jon Irabagon - saxophones. James Davis - trumpet. Mabel Kwan - piano

Chicago bassist and composer Christopher Dammann brings togetherScott Clark from Richmond, Virginia and local Chicago stalwarts, EdwardWilkerson, Jon Irabagon, James Davis and Mabel Kwan, in his new sextet.The night will feature original compositions inspired by Christopher’s love ofthe great Sunny Murray and Scott’s unique voice as a drummer.Scott Clark - drumsEdward Wilkerson - saxophonesChristopher Dammann - bassJon Irabagon - saxophonesJames Davis - trumpetMabel Kwan - piano

