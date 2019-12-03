Milk Street: The New Rules!

Milk Street: The New Rules defines 75 new rules of cooking that will dramatically simplify your time in the kitchen and improve your results. These powerful principles appear in more than 200 recipes that teach you how to make your food more delicious and interesting, like:

Charred Broccoli with Japanese-Style Toasted Sesame Sauce (Rule No. 9: Beat Bitterness by Charring)

Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses (Rule No. 18: Don’t Let Neutral Ingredients Stand Alone)

Bucatini Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes and Fresh Sage (Rule No. 23: Get Bigger Flavor from Supermarket Tomatoes)

Soft-Cooked Eggs with Coconut, Tomatoes, and Spinach (Rule No. 39: Steam, Don’t Boil, Your Eggs)

Pan-Seared Salmon with Red Chili-Walnut Sauce (Rule No. 44: Stick with Single-Sided Searing)

Curry-Coconut Pot Roast (Rule No. 67: Use Less Liquid for More Flavor)

The New Rules are simpler techniques, fresher flavors, and trustworthy recipes that just work -- a book full of lessons that will make you a better cook.

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street is located in downtown Boston–at 177 Milk Street–and is home to a cooking school, a bimonthly magazine, and public television and radio shows. Milk Street TV can be seen on Wisconsin Public Television, and Milk Street Radio broadcasts on WPR.