Christopher McBride Quartet with Julia Danielle

media release: Christopher McBride - Saxophone & Host

Julia Danielle - Vocals

Luke Carlos O’Reilly - Piano

Emma Dayhuff - Bass

Marcus Evans - Drums

'Singer Meets Saxophonist’ is the brainchild of acclaimed saxophonist Christopher McBride, in which some of the top vocalists and musicians in New York collaborate for fantastic evenings of music. When Christopher arrived in New York from Chicago in 2013, he wanted to work with more vocalists, create a rapport as well as learn more singer repertoire. In 2014, the monthly series was started at Therapy Wine Bar in Brooklyn. In the 18 months that followed, Christopher got the chance to work with vocalists such as PHER, Emily Braden, Milton Suggs, Charles Turner, Melanie Charles, Shenel Johns, Wayne Tucker, J Hoard, Antoinette Montague, and other well-known vocalists and instrumentalists who made a point to stop by. These musicians helped craft a vibe similar to a jam session, much to the delight of the audience.When the Series moved to Harlem at Minton’s Playhouse in 2017, the weekly Sunday night series featured a vocalist hosted by CNOTE (Christopher McBride, Jonathan Edward Thomas, and Curtis Nowosad), an organ trio that has fantastic chemistry and played twice a week in the East Village for over a year.From March of 2017 to August of 2019, Sunday nights at Minton‘s Playhouse turned into the place to hear great live music weekly. The New York Times described the house band (Organ Group CNOTENYC) as “part of a network of fabulous young musicians in New York”. The affinity and sincerity of all the musicians create inspiring works appreciated by musicians and patrons alike.Since 2019 this series has shifted to clubs and performing arts centers throughout the US. McBride is excited to bring ‘Singer Meets Saxophonist’ to Cafe CODA and the city of Madison, WI. The format stays the same: for this evening professional musicians and vocalists are encouraged to stop by and sit in on the second set. Please join us for an exciting night of music!

Christopher McBride Bio:

Saxophonist Christopher McBride is based in New York City and has been slowly but steadily turning heads with his ubiquitous work as an invaluable sideman since the mid-2000’s. Now Christopher is gaining respect amongst fans, critics, and his peers as one of the most versatile saxophonists in the world. His 2012 debut album Quatuor de Force certainly establishes his ability to front a group and write his own soulful, melodically indelible tunes. Applauded for his ability to play in all musical situations, McBride has the ability to unleash a fiery attack and serrated tone, but also can explores a more measured, mellow sound heavily influenced by contemporary R&B—with a strong shot of Cannonball Adderley’s post-bop sensuality—but his improvising is very rigorous and cogent. As a composer, McBride was selected as the 2022 Make Jazz Fellowship artist at The 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica, California.Born in Chicago, and starting his professional career there in 2007, Christopher made the move to NYC in 2013. His ensemble, The Whole Proof, has played venues all around the country. Christopher ran his ‘Singer Meets Saxophonist’ series at the famed Minton’s Playhouse in Harlem from 2017-2019. The musicians he has performed with over the years span many genres sharing the stage with Billy Preston, Percy Gray, Roy Hargrove, Pete Rock, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Talib Kweli, Lupe Fiasco, Guy Sebastian, Solange, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Hudson, Alice Smith, Brandon Flowers, Lea DeLaria, 88 Keys, Milton Mustafa, Winard Harper, and the Marquis Hill’s Blacktet.As a recording artist, McBride’s February 2023 release ‘Ramon’ made the Top 25 on the JazzWeek Charts and stayed on the charts for 14 weeks as well as making the JazzWeek Top 100 albums for 2023. The sophomore release has received critical acclaim. All About Jazz called the album “a sonic marvel that showcases a robust grasp of bebop and contemporary jazz idioms.” As a performing artist he has received a Grammy certificate for his work as a collaborator/soloist on Steven Feifke and Bijon Watson’s 2022 album “Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra.”As an educator, McBride has served as the Director of Education for the Second Line Arts Collective, a non-for-profit organization based out of New Orleans. His primary duties included writing curriculum for the Little Stompers division and teacher development. He also teaches for Jazz at Lincoln Center regularly, as well as touring nationally with various educational programs.As a journalist and consultant, McBride has worked with Forbes Ignite, the innovation coalition of Forbes.Alongside leading his projects The Whole Proof & Singer Meets Saxophonist, McBride is also the Musical Supervisor of The Soapbox Presents in Harlem as well as the Musical Director of The Jazz Continuum. His active schedule includes education, composition and arranging in addition to performance.

Julie Danielle Bio:

Julia Danielle is a dynamic vocalist, arranger, educator, and composer making a significant impact in the jazz scenes of Chicago and New York. In 2022, she won the prestigious International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition, which propelled her into the spotlight, leading to performances alongside The Tierney Sutton Band at the esteemed Blues Alley Jazz Club in Washington D.C. Julia has since headlined her own shows there, showcasing her unique voice and engaging stage presence.Her debut album, released in November 2024, has received critical acclaim, described as “a fresh voice” with “a folksy wisp that floats with a bohemian glide” by Jazz Weekly. Julia has collaborated with numerous celebrated artists, including Ben Paterson, Clark Sommers, and Sharel Cassity, enriching her musical experience and expanding her creative horizons. A 2024 Luminarts Winner and recognized by DownBeat Magazine as an "Outstanding Vocal Soloist" in its 46th annual Student Music Awards, Julia's talent is widely acknowledged in the jazz community.Currently, Julia is pursuing a Master of Music in Jazz Studies at The Juilliard School, where she is mentored by renowned artists such as Kenny Washington, Gerald Cannon, Donald Vega, Charenee Wade, and Marc Cary. Her studies focus on vocal interpretation, composition, and improvisation, further refining her artistry. Julia's performance history includes esteemed venues like The Jazz Showcase, Winter’s Jazz Club, Chris’ Jazz Café, Bop Stop, and festivals such as The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, establishing her as a prominent figure in the jazz scene.With a foundation in classical training from Northwestern University and experiences like touring with the Campanella Children's Choir, Julia's journey in music began early. She earned her Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies from DePaul University in 2023, where she explored Black American Music and pedagogy under the guidance of esteemed faculty such as Dana Hall, Scott Hesse, Sharel Cassity, and Scott Burns. Julia continues to evolve as an artist, poised to leave a lasting impact on the world of jazz.

Tickets: $27.50 (Online) $30 (Door)