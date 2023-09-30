× Expand courtesy Christopher Morris A close-up of Christopher Morris. Christopher Morris

media release: The audiobook of the memoir “We Are All Made of Scars” by Madison-based professional Christopher Morris is now available on Amazon, Audible and iTunes. Narrated by the author, the book chronicles Morris’ teenage years in the '90s outside of Chicago, trying to survive his mother’s alcoholism and own bad decisions amidst his suburban life.

The paperback and eBook were released in January, currently holding a 4.9 rating on Amazon, with readers describing it as a “profound journey of resilience,” “a must read,” or “so heartfelt and intimate that it almost felt like an invasion of privacy to read it.” Others noted they “couldn’t put it down” or to “to come for the life lessons & stay for the records he spins.”

Indie Reader named it one of their “best reviewed books of June” saying, “‘We Are All Made of Scars’ contains vital insight into the generational trauma of alcoholism. Honest and open throughout, author Christopher Morris is unafraid to confide in the reader and, by sharing so many personal truths, manages to create a vivid memoir of hope and survival.”

Readers can purchase a book and/or get their book signed at Barnes & Noble by West Towne Mall on Saturday, September 30 at a special event hosted by the bookstore. Otherwise, information on where to find “We Are All Made of Scars” is online here. The eBook for “We Are All Made of Scars” was also selected for the Amazon Prime Reading program recently, which means Amazon Prime members can read it for free.

“Ever since I released my book earlier this year, people have been asking when the audiobook would be released as that’s the only way many people ‘read’ these days,” said Morris. “I’m so happy more people can hear my story and relate to my experience, strength and hope.”

“The vulnerable conversations I’ve had with readers have been profound, with so many people sharing their own ‘scars,’” Morris continued. “Or they tell me how much they breezed through the book as it is kind of ‘an R-rated episode of Saved by the Bell if a main character was in a dysfunctional family.’”

A portion of the proceeds of the book are being donated to alcoholism treatment centers and Al-Anon groups in Madison.

About the Author

Christopher resides in Madison, Wisconsin and has been working in the credit union industry since 2005 holding various positions, including Director of Communications. He has won many industry awards and holds a bachelor’s degree in teaching English in secondary education from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

An active community volunteer, Christopher enjoys working with local food pantries and organizing frequent group volunteer opportunities. Christopher is also a veteran of the United States Army, including NATO peacekeeping operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina.