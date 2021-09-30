press release: Established in 1998, the lecture was named to honor Charlotte Zolotow, a distinguished children's book editor for 38 years with Harper Junior Books, and author of more than 65 picture books, including such classic works as Mr. Rabbit and the Lovely Present (Harper, 1962) and William's Doll (Harper, 1972). Ms. Zolotow attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison on a writing scholarship from 1933-36 where she studied with Professor Helen C. White. The Cooperative Children's Book Center, a library of the School of Education of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, administers the event which each year brings a distinguished children's book author or illustrator to the campus to deliver a free public lecture.

This year's lecturer, Christopher Myers, is the author and illustrator of distinguished, singular books for youth, including Wings, H.O.R.S.E., My Pen, and Black Cat. He has also illustrated books written by his late father, Walter Dean Myers, including Harlem, Jazz, and Monster. He is the creative director of the Make Me a World imprint at Random House Children’s Books, committed to publishing stories that defy erasure, eliminate borders, respond to hard questions, and nurture dreams.

