ONLINE: Christopher Taylor

media release: It takes extraordinary skill as an orchestrator to condense an entire Beethoven symphony into a version for a solo instrument, but that is just what Franz Liszt accomplished in his piano transcriptions. Hear virtuoso pianist Christoper Taylor perform three of these transcendent symphony transcriptions, works he describes as a “new perspective on something familiar."

PROGRAM

BEETHOVEN/LISZT Symphony no. 1 in C major, op. 21

BEETHOVEN/LISZT Symphony no. 2 in D major, op. 36

BEETHOVEN/LISZT Symphony no. 5 in C minor, op. 67

The 2020-2021 season of Concerts from the Library of Congress: Virtually the best

Our 2020-2021 season will be presented entirely virtually, through a freshly-conceived portal to our concerts, conversations, lectures and much more, available free of charge to everyone. In our 96th season, encountering unprecedented times and unpredictable challenges, we embark on an exciting venture: to share our concerts, and the Library’s magnificent music collections, with the widest possible audience worldwide. New music and new media come together in a year that sees a mini-fest of Latinx composers and the world premieres of four new Library of Congress commissions. Two virtual residencies feature the JACK Quartet and violinist Jennifer Koh, visionary artists fired by a passion to reflect the rich diversity in our society and our music. (Re)Hearing Beethoven is a festive 250th birthday celebration you absolutely can’t miss: performances of revelatory transcriptions of the composer’s nine symphonies introduced by artists and scholars in programs devised for deep immersion in our Beethoven treasures.

