Christopher Taylor, Eric Tran, Sarah Brailey, Sally Chisholm, Dawn Dongeun Wohn, Trace Johnson, Timothy Mullins

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. $20.

media release: Christopher Taylor and Eric Tran, piano; Sarah Brailey, soprano; Sally Chisholm, viola; Dawn Dongeun Wohn, violin; Trace Johnson, cello; and Timothy Mullins, flute, perform works by Laura Schwendinger.

