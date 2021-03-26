press release: Performing from memory, pianist Christopher Taylor celebrates the Beethoven 250th anniversary (1770-2020) with performances of the Franz Liszt transcriptions of Beethoven’s Symphonies #1, #2 and #5.

*25% audience capacity, social distance seating only

*Face masks required-read full safety protocol list

Tickets not available online. Please call 608-643-5215 to order or visit River Arts on Water (590 Water St, downtown Prairie du Sac) open Thursday-Saturday 10am-5pm or by appointment.

About Christopher Taylor:

Those who know the pianist Christopher Taylor tend to speak of him in the hushed, reverent tones typically reserved for natural wonders if not the otherworldly. Colleagues trip over words like “innocence,” “fervor,” “beauty” and “vision” in an attempt to capture his elusive personality. Critics praise his virtuosity, his cerebral interpretations tempered by an aching tenderness, his unconventional programming and his advocacy of late-20th-century music.” So goes the opening of the recent New York Times preview article about this remarkable young American pianist, an artist pursuing a varied and truly acclaimed career.

Taylor’s expansive concerto repertoire which runs from Bach to Vaughan Williams, includes the Lutoslawski Concerto which he recently performed with the Milwaukee Symphony to very strong press: “precise playing and interpretive conviction….Taylor’s performance was commanding, fiercely punctuated and full of physical power.” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Taylor’s repertoire also includes the towering Liszt transcriptions of Beethoven’s nine symphonies which he offers in concert programming on tour. “What is remarkable is not that it makes the piano sound like an orchestra but that the reduction really sounds like piano music — on a grand scale, but pianistic nevertheless” writes the Boston Musical Intelligencer, which continues: “The way this version of a symphony that everyone knows and loves could best succeed is with dancelike lightness and momentum, and Taylor managed that feature completely, with unfailing and often effortless energy.”

Thank you to Sauk Prairie United Way for supporting this event so we can host it in a safe way.