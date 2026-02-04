media release: Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer. As a creator, he has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His wildly innovative multi-cam half hour Titus premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award nomination for his writing. Following Titus, Christopher starred in ABC’s Big Shots, acting opposite Dylan McDermott, Michael Vartan and Josh Malina. He also starred in the NBC one-hour pilot, Future Tense and created and starred in the Bryan Cranston-directed pilot, Special Unit for Comedy Central. And he recently wrote, directed, and starred in a feature version of Special Unit which won the L.A. Film Award for Best Comedy Feature and the Hope Film Awards jury prize for Best Director.

Christopher has written and starred in ten 90-minute comedy specials, with several spending months on the Billboard Top 10 comedy chart. He recently released his tenth special, Carrying Monsters, a bookend companion piece to Norman Rockwell is Bleeding (his very first show and the source material for the Fox series). His podcast, The Armageddon Update/Titus Podcast has over 10 million downloads. During the worst days of the pandemic, he used his self- owned studio as a safe space to exec produce and direct specials for Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster and Everlast.

Christopher is currently touring his new show, Doomed to Repeat to sold-out audiences at clubs and theaters across the country. With a take-no-prisoners wit and years of experience writing hilariously edgy and poignant comedy, Christopher Titus is a voice unlike any other.