× Expand Adria Kaufman Christo's Novelty Combo and instruments in front of a wall of 78 rpm records. Christo's Novelty Combo (left to right): Gian Compuesto, Forrest Evans and Christo Ruppenthal.

media release: Visit the Wonderground and enjoy the stylings of Christo's Novelty Combo in a sunny, all-ages setting. Kids play while their caregivers enjoy grown-up drinks—and everyone grooves to the music! Admission to Live from the Wonderground is free; donations encouraged.

Sign up in-person for art tours highlighting vibrant works throughout the museum created by local fiber artist Renee Roeder Earley, 6:15 and 7 pm.

Live from the Wonderground brings music, dancing, food, and drinks for all ages to downtown Madison’s most creative playground, the Wonderground. This first Friday concert series features local bands, drinks, light snacks, and fresh air fun. Events take place from 5 to 8 pm, with bands performing two sets from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

