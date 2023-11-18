media release: Christo's Novelty Duo presents a unique mixture of the Vaudeville era, novelty and jazz-infused hot steel guitar and ukulele of the 1920s and 30s "Hawaiian Craze," and the swinging sounds of French, Django Reinhardt-style small group swing jazz from the 1930s and 40s. Think Hot Hawaiian guitar meets Jazz à la Django!

Much of the Duo's repertoire comes from Christo's “Antique Aloha” series of solo recordings and his all original "Café Alongé" release. They also showcase a wide variety of exciting guitar and steel guitar centered jazz standards. They present that repertoire in high-energy eclectic shows. During concert performances Christo peppers in historical information about the vintage music presented and its huge impact on American and European popular music at the time to give it context.

Christo has had extensive performance experience in many settings including large music festivals, concert series, night club gigs, and private events. His Duo is equally as comfortable on the main stage as is is in an intimate living room house concert. Their unique sound is always met with rave reviews!

Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.