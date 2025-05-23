media release: We’re turning 10! Join Chromatix A Cappella as we celebrate a decade of harmony, music, and community with a special anniversary concert on Friday, May 23, 2025, starting at 5:30 PM (music starts at 6) at Village on Park (2300 S Park St, Madison).

This free, family-friendly event will be a night to remember, filled with our favorite songs, new arrangements, and lots of fun. Help us mark this incredible occasion! A $5 suggested donation will go toward covering venue costs and keeping our music alive.