media release: The Pinney Library Saturday Music Series welcomes new musicians into the library on the first Saturday of each month from 11am - 12pm to perform! No registration is required - all are welcome.

Chromatix began in 2014 and is an a cappella vocal group based in Madison. They are known for their tight harmonies and stunning arrangements of contemporary pop and alternative songs. In addition to participating in Make Music Madison every year, you may have recently heard them caroling at the Capitol or at the New Glarus Christmas Market, and also enjoyed their recorded vocals for an exhibit at GLEAM at Olbrich Gardens.