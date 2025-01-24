The Chronic Refugee: Hmong American Afterlives in Empire

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Talk by Mai See Thao, assistant professor of anthropology and Asian American studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - The Chronic Refugee: Hmong American Afterlives in Empire - 2025-01-24 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Chronic Refugee: Hmong American Afterlives in Empire - 2025-01-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Chronic Refugee: Hmong American Afterlives in Empire - 2025-01-24 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Chronic Refugee: Hmong American Afterlives in Empire - 2025-01-24 12:00:00 ical