Chrysalis Open House & Community Welcome Celebration

media release: Join Chrysalis Inc. to celebrate 46 years of mental health and substance use recovery in Dane County and tour their new permanent home on Madison's Eastside!

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 30, 2026, 2425 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704 (former Bunky’s space)

Free and open to the public

Highlights Include:

Self-guided tours of the new facility and program space

Handcrafted organic fruit pops from Chrysalis Pops

Family-friendly activities, including trick-or-treating, face painting, and a collective art project

Refreshments provided by Bunky’s and Chrysalis

Door prizes and giveaways throughout the afternoon

Registration: Free registration is available via https://givebutter.com/chrysalis-community-welcome