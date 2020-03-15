Chrystul Kizer Legal Defense Fundraiser

press release: The Madison GDC will host a meal and talk to raise funds to pay for Chrystul Kizer's legal defense on Sunday, March 15, 4:30 pm at The Social Justice Center.

Chrystul Kizer was arrested and given a one million dollar bail for killing Randy Volar in self defense, who The Washington Post references in their article: "He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him." Chyrstul Kizer is a young Black woman who was being sex trafficked and then killed her sex trafficker in self defense. The case has received a lot of national attention because of how it points out the racism, sexism and lack of access to self defense for Black women in the criminal justice system. A large community has formed around her defense and the Madison GDC is helping to raise money for her legal defense by serving food and hosting a talk by author T. Banks and Fatimah Roberts.