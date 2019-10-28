× Expand Chuck Bauer "House on Chadbourne."

press release: Reflections Exhibits presents "Chuck Bauer Recent Paintings". The exhibit will hang in the gallery in the offices of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters at 1922 University Ave., Madison. The exhibit includes many paintings of Madison.

The exhibit will hang from October 28 - December 16, 2019. The galley will be open 9 AM - 4 PM Monday - Friday. Please call 608-263-1692 to make sure the gallery is open.

Artist Statement:

I am drawn to domestic or a natural theme for subjects, and use conventional approaches that convey nostalgia and tranquility. Not afraid of color, or experimentation, however, my early training as an abstract painter still fuels a current approach to realistic topics; I seek solid composition, but also playful and perhaps sometimes unexpected results. In painting, I believe, you have to balance your thinking: employing not too much or too little; thus, keeping both the painter, and the viewer, intrigued, excited, entertained. I am Represented by Milward Farrell Fine Art, Madison, Wisconsin. www.ctbauer.com

BIO

My father was in the military and I grew up worldwide, with several years in Asia, and many more in Europe. Our family always explored the cultures we were in, and my mother took art classes, and sometimes I would go along. In school I was comfortable with academics, but really loved art best.

I have been painting since college (B.F.A., 1969 Ohio Wesleyan University, and M.A., Painting, UW Madison, 1970), and seriously since 1981 soon after I moved to rural Blanchardville and began to paint en plein air as much as I could.

I enjoy switching between water and oil painting media, though I have experimented with both sculpture and mosaic. My inspiration arises from a desire to capture the moment, the light, or some other hard to define compositional element that attracts my attention. For me the immediate subject matter is not the primary meaning of the work, and I always hope to look deeper, to express emotion, to transcend.