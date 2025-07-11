media release: Garver Canvas is proud to exhibit "Eighteen to Seventy-Eight: Sixty Years of Painting, A Chuck Bauer Retrospective", a colorful retrospective showcasing the life’s work of a local artist. The exhibition features nearly 100 paintings spanning seven decades, offering an intimate look at Bauer’s evolving creative voice—from his earliest pieces as a young artist to recent work reflecting a lifetime of exploration and experience.

Art lovers and community members are invited to celebrate the exhibit at a reception on Friday, July 11, from 6–8pm, where guests can meet the artist and experience Chuck's vast collection of paintings. The exhibit will be on display through September 7.

Hours: Noon-6 pm Thu. & Sat., noon-8 pm Fri., noon-4 pm Sun.