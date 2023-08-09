media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Chuck Collins for a reading and discussion on his newest book Altar to an Exploding Sun.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

Altar to an Erupting Sun is near-future story of one community facing climate disruption in the critical decade ahead. Rae Kelliher is a veteran environmental activist and pioneer in the death-with-dignity movement. Facing a diagnosis of terminal illness, she engages in a shocking suicide murder, taking the life of an oil company CEO for his role in delaying responses to climate disruption. Seven years later, Rae’s friends and family gather at her Vermont farm community to try to understand her violent exit and the rapid social transformations around them.

Chuck Collins is the Director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies where he co-edits Inequality.org. He is the author of the The Wealth Hoarders: How Billionaires Pay Millions to Hide Trillions, Born on Third Base: A One Percenter Makes the Case for Tackling Inequality, Bringing Wealth Home, and Committing to the Common Good (Chelsea Green) and, with Bill Gates Sr., Wealth and Our Commonwealth, (Beacon Press), a case for taxing inherited fortunes. Collins was featured in an interview in Sun Magazine and also in an interview on Fresh Air with Terry Gross. He is a founding board member of the Patriotic Millionaires. Altar to an Erupting Sun is his debut novel.