Chuck Frey

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release:

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 4th 5-9pm

Chuck grew up in Sauk City; and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin. 

Chuck’s artistic training has been acquired through life experience, books, magazines, and observation. Chuck has been married to his wife Anita for 35 years with three grown children.

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
608-275-1050
