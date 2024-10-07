media release:We’re excited to welcome resident Friday DJ Chuck Money for his first ever Motown Monday, where he will highlight the music of Memphis and Stax Records: Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Al Green & More!

ABOUT MOTOWN MONDAY: Every Monday we showcase some of Madison’s finest DJs playing nothing but the music of Motown, Stax, and other classics from the Motown era. Expect everything from Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Smoky Robinson, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and a lot of jams in between. A sonically pleasing kid-friendly DJ experience on our premium HiFi sound system! Groove with us…because every Monday needs a little bit of Motown!