press release: Hong Kong | 1994 | DCP | 103 min. | Cantonese & Mandarin with subtitles

Director: Wong Kar Wai; Cast: Faye Wong, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Tony Leung, Brigitte Lin

The Midnight Express food stand is the spot where two stories of heartbreak and longing overlap in Hong Kong. Both tales center around lovesick cops (Kaneshiro and Leung) and the women (Wong and Lin) who, at least temporarily, become involved with them. Chungking Express became a cult favorite due to its light, charming, and clever tone, plus the beautiful, neon-infused cinematography, and memorable use of The Mamas and The Papas’ “California Dreaming” and The Cranberries’ “Dreams.” A 4K DCP restoration will be screened.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.