Church Basement Ladies

media release: A family-friendly musical comedy about the ladies that work in the church basement cooking meals for church functions. Inspired by the books of Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson, including the best seller Growing Up Lutheran. Written by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke. Music and Lyrics by Drew Jansen

Presented by the Portage Area Community Theatre with performances at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 East Cook Street, Portage WI

Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 at 7-9pm

Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28 at 7-9pm

Sundays, April 23 and 30 at 3-5pm.

General Admission Seating

$15 Adult

$5 Student

Tickets available at https://www. portagecenterforthearts.com/ special-events or at the box office for the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 East Cook Street, Portage WI

info@portagecenterforthearts. com