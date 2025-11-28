× Expand Church of Cash

(2023 Isthmus pick) Johnny Cash is alive and well and thriving every time Church of Cash takes the stage. The Minnesota-by-way-of-Hawaii-based quartet is the preeminent tribute band to the Man in Black, delivering Cash covers — and covers of Cash covering other artists — that no doubt will include some songs from last year’s eclectic Flowers for June album. Frontman Jay Ernest embodies Cash with his booming baritone and acoustic guitar, and he’s backed by a trio of musicians playing instruments that look like they’re on loan from Sun Studios. Can we get an “Amen”?

media release: Jay Ernest, the voice behind Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute show band from Minneapolis, is an instrumental force in keeping that legacy alive. One listen to Ernest’s robust, room-engulfing pipes and the revered Man in Black is indeed immortal. Church of Cash released its fourth album, Flowers for June, in October.

Whether you are an ‘ol timer that grew up listening to Mr. Cash in your tractor or a young soldier driving your tank across the deserts of the Middle East with the Man in Black in your headphones, the Church of Cash will bring his music, with style and energy to fans everywhere.

What the Church of Church has that no one else can match is their loyalty to the song and the message that Johnny left to all of us. The band merely keeps this word alive with a youthful spirit that has entertained audiences completely.