Church Women United

First Baptist Church 518 N. Franklin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: All women (and men) are invited  to First Baptist Church, 518 North Franklin Avenue, on December 6 at 9 am for a time of sharing “Christmas Memories”,   the rich treasures of Christmases past that  we carry within us, from childhood memories to recent celebrations.

The ladies of First Baptist will provide refreshments, but you may choose to bring a special  Christmas treat to share.

The parking lot is at the back of the church and has three entrances. The one on the far right is  handicapped accessible.

Church Women United is a racially, culturally, theologically inclusive Christian women's movement celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace and justice.

