press release: All are invited to the Church Women United World Celebration Day on Friday, November 2 at Mount Zion Church, 2019 Fisher St. Celebration Day begins at 9:00 a.m. with coffee, treats and fellowship, followed by announcements at 9:30 a.m., and the worship/celebration at 10:00 a.m. The theme is: In Harmony with God’s People.

Free and Open to the Public. For more information about Church Women United, go to: churchwomenunited-Madison.net